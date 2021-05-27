Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $295.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from $374.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.33.

BIDU stock opened at $194.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.14 and its 200 day moving average is $218.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Baidu by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

