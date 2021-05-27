Ball Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Ball has raised its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE:BLL opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. Ball has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

