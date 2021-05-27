Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 33,574 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.20.
The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
