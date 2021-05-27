Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 33,574 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

