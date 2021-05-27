Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 26,099 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 190.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $155.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.