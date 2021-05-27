Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 8,210 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $124.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

