Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.85 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

