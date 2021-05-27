Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL opened at $405.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.04 and its 200 day moving average is $429.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $16,287,382. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

