Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.99 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 254,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 55,309 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

