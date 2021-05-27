Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.07 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.