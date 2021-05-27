Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,257 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

