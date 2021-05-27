BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXS. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.26. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

