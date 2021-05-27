Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 79,464 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,464 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

