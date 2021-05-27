Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $24.71 Million Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,405 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

