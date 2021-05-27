Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 163.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in CF Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

