Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.42% of Toll Brothers worth $29,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

