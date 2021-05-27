Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $360.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

