Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.67.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,901 shares of company stock worth $1,964,852 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tronox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

