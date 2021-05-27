Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Bank of Hawaii worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

