Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $104.38. 22,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,420. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $103.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

