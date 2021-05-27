Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.29. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.