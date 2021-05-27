Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8782 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,906. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

