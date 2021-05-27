Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 10,666 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ventas by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ventas by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

VTR opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -222.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

