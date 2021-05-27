Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 22,268 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $2,190,386. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $145.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

