Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 398.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $2,444,003.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,929 shares of company stock worth $69,769,293 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

