Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.10 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 256.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

NYSE ITT opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

