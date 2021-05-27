Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 53,559 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,559 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Extended Stay America worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

