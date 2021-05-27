Barclays Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25.
In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 15,714.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.