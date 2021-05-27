Barclays Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 15,714.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

