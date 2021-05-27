Barclays Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $76.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.