Barclays Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $78.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

