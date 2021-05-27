Barclays Trims Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price to $8.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $466,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after buying an additional 2,391,304 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.