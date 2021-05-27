BASIC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $453,612.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $453,612.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00083820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00982951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.42 or 0.09635499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00092503 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

