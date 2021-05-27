Baudax Bio (BXRX) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Baudax Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Baudax Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio Competitors 91 387 516 15 2.45

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Baudax Bio’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio’s competitors have a beta of 6.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 -$76.10 million -0.36 Baudax Bio Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 40.87

Baudax Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baudax Bio competitors beat Baudax Bio on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.