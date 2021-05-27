Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $43,677,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

