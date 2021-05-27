BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.94

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 15238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

