Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the April 29th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 119,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,697. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

