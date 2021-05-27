Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.05. 30,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

