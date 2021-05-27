Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the April 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDRFY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

