Belt Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00060439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00338298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00184224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034353 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.17 or 0.00826062 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.