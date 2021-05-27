Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,864 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

