Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 614,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 45,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 367,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $400.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.