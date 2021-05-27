Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.28 million.Benefitfocus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.160–0.100 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,095. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $475.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

