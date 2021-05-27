Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 550.0% in May

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$14.01 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

About Bénéteau

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

