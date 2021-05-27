Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 550.0% in May

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$14.01 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.01.
About Bénéteau
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.