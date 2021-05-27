Berry Data Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $119,871.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00006722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00339775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00184570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036777 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.66 or 0.00834054 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

