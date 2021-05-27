BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,138.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

BHP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 2,221,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. BHP Group has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

