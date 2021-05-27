BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

