BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.78. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

