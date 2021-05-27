BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

BSRR traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $421.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

