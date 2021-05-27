BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,650 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares comprises approximately 3.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of International Bancshares worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 473,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,738. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.28. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

