BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 1,915 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Home Bancorp worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

HBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. 12,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,230. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $343.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.