BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 20,694 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for approximately 2.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

